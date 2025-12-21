Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Local Council Polls
The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP secured a decisive victory in the Maharashtra local council elections, clinching 207 out of 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The results, characterized as a reflection of public trust in development-focused governance, pose significant implications for upcoming municipal corporation elections.
The Mahayuti coalition, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has emerged victorious in Maharashtra's local council elections, winning 207 out of 288 councils and nagar panchayats.
The State Election Commission announced late Sunday that the BJP won 117 council president posts, followed by Shiv Sena with 53 and NCP with 37.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the emphatic victory as a testament to development-centered governance, while BJP leaders highlighted their historic electoral success.
