Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Local Council Polls

The Mahayuti coalition, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has emerged victorious in Maharashtra's local council elections, winning 207 out of 288 councils and nagar panchayats.

The State Election Commission announced late Sunday that the BJP won 117 council president posts, followed by Shiv Sena with 53 and NCP with 37.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the emphatic victory as a testament to development-centered governance, while BJP leaders highlighted their historic electoral success.