Employment Relations Authority Welcomes Two New Members and One Reappointment

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden has announced the appointment of two new members, Helen van Druten and Matthew Piper, and the reappointment of Rachel Larmer to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

“I’m pleased to welcome Helen van Druten and Matthew Piper to the ERA. Their diverse experiences, particularly in the private sector, will bring valuable insights and balance to the Authority,” said van Velden.

About the ERA and its Mission

The ERA is an independent body tasked with resolving employment relationship issues and facilitating collective bargaining. It plays a vital role in ensuring fair outcomes for both employers and employees.

Minister van Velden emphasized the need for greater balance in ERA member backgrounds. Currently, 76% of members come from public sector experience, but only 48% have private sector expertise. “I want to see new ideas and skills reflective of the broader employment landscape in New Zealand,” she added.

New Appointees: Bringing Private Sector Expertise

Helen van Druten Helen van Druten brings her wealth of experience from managing employment relations nationwide for Restaurant Brands NZ. Her expertise spans a diverse range of workers, including youth and migrant employees, and she has a unique small-business perspective.

Matthew Piper Matthew Piper has extensive private sector experience, most recently serving as General Manager of Employment Relations for the Warehouse Group. His background includes working with leading law firms such as Simpson Grierson and Buddle Findlay and providing employment law expertise to major companies across New Zealand.

“These appointments will enhance the ERA’s understanding of the realities faced by employers in both large and small businesses, while also ensuring fair treatment of employees,” van Velden stated.

Reappointment: Rachel Larmer

Rachel Larmer, a seasoned ERA member since 2010, has been reappointed for another term. Larmer has issued numerous determinations over her tenure and has an extensive background as a specialist employment lawyer at Auckland-based firm Kiely, Thompson, Caisley.

“Rachel’s extensive experience and commitment to resolving disputes efficiently have been invaluable to the ERA. I am pleased to retain her expertise,” van Velden remarked.

A Vision for the Future

The Minister expressed optimism that the appointments will encourage faster, fairer, and more flexible resolutions for employment disputes.

“This will not only alleviate the burden on the Court system but also reduce delays and costs for all parties involved. With these appointments, we aim to ensure the ERA remains responsive to the changing dynamics of New Zealand’s workforce,” van Velden concluded.

The new members and reappointment reflect a strategic effort to strengthen the ERA’s ability to address modern employment challenges while fostering a fair and balanced workplace environment.