Trump Targets Chinese Imports with New Tariff Proposal

In a bold policy proposal, former US President Donald Trump has indicated plans to introduce a 10% tariff on Chinese imports as early as February 1. The measure is purportedly aimed at countering the influx of fentanyl, described by the DEA as America's most lethal drug threat, which Trump states is being funneled through China to North American countries.

Trump's announcement comes in addition to tariffs he previously imposed on over $300 billion in Chinese goods. He criticized President Joe Biden for maintaining these levies and adding new tariffs on Chinese electronic exports like electric vehicles and semiconductors, but not securing a punitive deal with China's President Xi Jinping to stem drug trafficking.

During a press conference, Trump asserted that a death penalty for fentanyl traffickers could deter the drug's global movement, arguing it was a deal he almost reached with Xi before losing the election. He further accused the Biden administration of incompetence in addressing the fentanyl crisis, underlining his intentions to build more stringent trade measures.

