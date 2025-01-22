Trump Targets Chinese Imports with New Tariff Proposal
Former US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese imports due to China's alleged role in the fentanyl crisis. He indicated plans to implement this on February 1 to curb drug flow into the US through Mexico and Canada, criticizing current President Biden's handling of the issue.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold policy proposal, former US President Donald Trump has indicated plans to introduce a 10% tariff on Chinese imports as early as February 1. The measure is purportedly aimed at countering the influx of fentanyl, described by the DEA as America's most lethal drug threat, which Trump states is being funneled through China to North American countries.
Trump's announcement comes in addition to tariffs he previously imposed on over $300 billion in Chinese goods. He criticized President Joe Biden for maintaining these levies and adding new tariffs on Chinese electronic exports like electric vehicles and semiconductors, but not securing a punitive deal with China's President Xi Jinping to stem drug trafficking.
During a press conference, Trump asserted that a death penalty for fentanyl traffickers could deter the drug's global movement, arguing it was a deal he almost reached with Xi before losing the election. He further accused the Biden administration of incompetence in addressing the fentanyl crisis, underlining his intentions to build more stringent trade measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden
Dollar Dips Amid Trade Speculation: A Closer Look
Biden Honors Resilience in New Orleans Post-Attack Visit
Biden's Bold Block: Nippon Steel Merger Halted Amid U.S.-Asia Tensions
Trump Accuses Biden of Transition Sabotage Amid Executive Orders