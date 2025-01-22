Left Menu

FISME Appeals for Extended Timeline for IMS Rollout

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) is requesting an additional nine months for the Invoice Management System (IMS) implementation due to short timelines and operational challenges. The GST Network aims to improve tax compliance, but the rollout faces obstacles for MSMEs, particularly in the retail sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) is requesting more time to implement the new Invoice Management System (IMS), seeking an extension until September 2025.

The GST Network introduced IMS to improve tax compliance, but challenges remain due to short timelines, particularly affecting MSMEs and the retail sector.

FISME's Secretary General, Mr. Anil Bhardwaj, highlights the need for the government to reconsider timelines to facilitate a pilot period that could help address adoption challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

