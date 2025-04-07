Left Menu

Reviving Hollywood: Calls for Increased Tax Incentives and Reforms

Hollywood industry insiders urge California legislators to increase tax incentives and streamline regulations to boost local film and TV production. Concerns grow as productions shift to other states, affecting local jobs. Legislative changes are advocated to rejuvenate the iconic industry and retain talent.

In a rally that underscored a growing concern within the entertainment industry, hundreds of Hollywood crew members, producers, and actors gathered to call for legislative action.

They are urging California to enhance tax incentives and introduce supportive measures to counteract the migration of film and TV productions to other states.

With Governor Gavin Newsom proposing an increase in tax credits to $750 million, industry advocates also demand streamlined permitting processes to retain the heart of Hollywood in Los Angeles.

