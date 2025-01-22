Drone War Escalates: Ukraine Faces Overnight Barrage

Ukraine's air force has confirmed a substantial overnight assault from Russia, involving the deployment of 99 drones. Out of this aggressive volley, 65 were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian defenses, with 30 remaining unaccounted for after disappearing from radar.

Authorities reported that the drone attack resulted in damage across six distinct regions within Ukraine, underscoring the widespread implications of these assaults. These attacks have become nearly a daily occurrence, illustrating the escalating military tensions between the neighboring countries.

The continuing series of strikes underscore the increasingly volatile situation in the region, as both nations navigate this period of sustained conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)