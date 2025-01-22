Left Menu

Drone War Escalates: Ukraine Faces Overnight Barrage

Ukraine's air force reported a significant overnight attack from Russia involving 99 drones. Of these, 65 were successfully intercepted, while 30 vanished from radar. The attack caused damage across six regions. Such incidents have become almost daily as tensions rise between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:45 IST
Drone War Escalates: Ukraine Faces Overnight Barrage
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's air force has confirmed a substantial overnight assault from Russia, involving the deployment of 99 drones. Out of this aggressive volley, 65 were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian defenses, with 30 remaining unaccounted for after disappearing from radar.

Authorities reported that the drone attack resulted in damage across six distinct regions within Ukraine, underscoring the widespread implications of these assaults. These attacks have become nearly a daily occurrence, illustrating the escalating military tensions between the neighboring countries.

The continuing series of strikes underscore the increasingly volatile situation in the region, as both nations navigate this period of sustained conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025