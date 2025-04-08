Grenade Attack Rocks Residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar
A grenade explosion at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar damaged property but caused no injuries. Opposition parties criticized the AAP-led Punjab government for the deteriorating law and order situation, pressuring Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign. Investigations are ongoing, with security increased at key locations.
- Country:
- India
A grenade blast at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar caused significant property damage early Tuesday. The explosion shattered glass windows and damaged vehicles in the courtyard, although no injuries were reported. Police are actively investigating the incident and have secured the surrounding area.
The attack has intensified criticism of the AAP government, with opposition parties claiming it as a sign of law and order collapse in Punjab. They have called for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign over the perceived failure to maintain state security. Similar incidents have occurred recently, raising concerns of an orchestrated campaign against political figures.
Security has been heightened at key locations, including bus stands and railway stations. Officials, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, have condemned the attack, seeing it as an attempt to instill fear within the community. Investigations continue as police scrutinize CCTV footage to identify those responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Standoff in Punjab Assembly: Congress MLAs Stage Walkout
Punjab Revamps Adoption Process for Orphaned Children
Strengthening Law and Order: Yogi Adityanath's Policing Reforms
Punjab Police Releases Detained Farmers Amid Protests
Punjab Government Eases Tensions with Farmers: A Step Towards Resolution