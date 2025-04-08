Grenade Attack Rocks Residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar

A grenade blast at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar caused significant property damage early Tuesday. The explosion shattered glass windows and damaged vehicles in the courtyard, although no injuries were reported. Police are actively investigating the incident and have secured the surrounding area.

The attack has intensified criticism of the AAP government, with opposition parties claiming it as a sign of law and order collapse in Punjab. They have called for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign over the perceived failure to maintain state security. Similar incidents have occurred recently, raising concerns of an orchestrated campaign against political figures.

Security has been heightened at key locations, including bus stands and railway stations. Officials, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, have condemned the attack, seeing it as an attempt to instill fear within the community. Investigations continue as police scrutinize CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)