Left Menu

Grenade Attack Rocks Residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar

A grenade explosion at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar damaged property but caused no injuries. Opposition parties criticized the AAP-led Punjab government for the deteriorating law and order situation, pressuring Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign. Investigations are ongoing, with security increased at key locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:36 IST
Grenade Attack Rocks Residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A grenade blast at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar caused significant property damage early Tuesday. The explosion shattered glass windows and damaged vehicles in the courtyard, although no injuries were reported. Police are actively investigating the incident and have secured the surrounding area.

The attack has intensified criticism of the AAP government, with opposition parties claiming it as a sign of law and order collapse in Punjab. They have called for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign over the perceived failure to maintain state security. Similar incidents have occurred recently, raising concerns of an orchestrated campaign against political figures.

Security has been heightened at key locations, including bus stands and railway stations. Officials, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, have condemned the attack, seeing it as an attempt to instill fear within the community. Investigations continue as police scrutinize CCTV footage to identify those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025