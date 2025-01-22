Left Menu

Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian Settlement

Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Zapadne in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region, according to a report by Interfax news agency citing the Russian Defence Ministry. The development has not been independently verified by Reuters as of yet.

Updated: 22-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:48 IST
According to a report by the Interfax news agency, Russian forces have successfully taken control of the settlement of Zapadne, located in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region. The Defense Ministry announced this development on Wednesday.

However, Reuters has noted that it has not independently verified the battlefield report. The capture of Zapadne marks another strategic position in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russian forces.

This advance comes at a time of heightened tensions and ongoing military confrontations in the region, raising further concerns over the conflict's escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

