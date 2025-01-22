Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian Settlement

According to a report by the Interfax news agency, Russian forces have successfully taken control of the settlement of Zapadne, located in Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region. The Defense Ministry announced this development on Wednesday.

However, Reuters has noted that it has not independently verified the battlefield report. The capture of Zapadne marks another strategic position in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russian forces.

This advance comes at a time of heightened tensions and ongoing military confrontations in the region, raising further concerns over the conflict's escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)