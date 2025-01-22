Left Menu

Court Denies PIL Against Tobacco Near Temples

The Delhi High Court refused a PIL seeking a ban on the sale of tobacco near temples, citing that action should be taken by relevant authorities if any law is violated. Petitioner Abhimanyu Sharma argued for maintaining the sanctity of religious sites by prohibiting tobacco sales nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:27 IST
Court Denies PIL Against Tobacco Near Temples
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to ban the sale and consumption of tobacco products in the vicinity of temples.

In its judgment dated January 15, the bench, led by former Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, asserted that any breaches of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act should be addressed by the appropriate authorities.

The case was brought by petitioner Abhimanyu Sharma, who argued that tobacco sales near religious sites compromised their sanctity and called for strict restrictions to preserve these sacred spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025