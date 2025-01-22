Court Denies PIL Against Tobacco Near Temples

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to ban the sale and consumption of tobacco products in the vicinity of temples.

In its judgment dated January 15, the bench, led by former Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, asserted that any breaches of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act should be addressed by the appropriate authorities.

The case was brought by petitioner Abhimanyu Sharma, who argued that tobacco sales near religious sites compromised their sanctity and called for strict restrictions to preserve these sacred spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)