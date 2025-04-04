Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Tirumala's Sanctity: Political Allegations and Real Estate Ventures

YSRCP leader B. Karunakar Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of using Lord Venkateswara Swamy as a 'brand ambassador' for real estate by supporting a TTD temple inside a private venture. Reddy criticized alleged NDA government support for the project and highlighted issues impacting Tirumala's sanctity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader B. Karunakar Reddy has brought forth serious allegations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, claiming he's using religious influence for commercial gain. Reddy contends that Naidu promotes Lord Venkateswara Swamy as a 'brand ambassador' for a real estate business by endorsing Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temples within private ventures.

The controversy stemmed from the alleged support by the TDP-led NDA government of a TTD temple's construction inside a G Square private real estate venture. Reddy argued that this move commercializes the spiritual sanctity of Tirumala and questioned whether similar allowances would be made for other real estate projects.

Further drawing attention to additional grievances, Reddy condemned the allowance of liquor and meat sales, alleged drug-related attacks on devotees, and vacant key temple positions, accusing NDA allies TDP, BJP, and Janasena of falling short on protecting Tirumala. He also criticized alleged VIP favouritism and misuse of recommendation letters, urging central intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

