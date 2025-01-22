Royal Justice: Prince Harry's Triumph Over Murdoch's Media Empire
Prince Harry has reached a settlement with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over claims of unlawful information gathering. NGN has admitted to phone-hacking and agreed to pay significant damages to Harry, apologizing for the serious intrusions into his privacy by the Sun and the News of the World.
In a landmark settlement, Prince Harry has concluded his legal battle against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) concerning allegations of unlawful information gathering, as confirmed by his legal representation on Wednesday.
The resolution comes after NGN accepted liability for significant privacy breaches, including phone-hacking, by publications under their umbrella, notably the Sun and the defunct News of the World. The media giant issued a full apology to Prince Harry, acknowledging the distress caused by these activities.
Additionally, former lawmaker Tom Watson was a co-claimant in the case and received a similar apology. Both parties are set to receive substantial damages. The case highlights a significant moment of accountability for media practices in the UK.
