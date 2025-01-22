Left Menu

Royal Justice: Prince Harry's Triumph Over Murdoch's Media Empire

Prince Harry has reached a settlement with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over claims of unlawful information gathering. NGN has admitted to phone-hacking and agreed to pay significant damages to Harry, apologizing for the serious intrusions into his privacy by the Sun and the News of the World.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:39 IST
Royal Justice: Prince Harry's Triumph Over Murdoch's Media Empire
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark settlement, Prince Harry has concluded his legal battle against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) concerning allegations of unlawful information gathering, as confirmed by his legal representation on Wednesday.

The resolution comes after NGN accepted liability for significant privacy breaches, including phone-hacking, by publications under their umbrella, notably the Sun and the defunct News of the World. The media giant issued a full apology to Prince Harry, acknowledging the distress caused by these activities.

Additionally, former lawmaker Tom Watson was a co-claimant in the case and received a similar apology. Both parties are set to receive substantial damages. The case highlights a significant moment of accountability for media practices in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025