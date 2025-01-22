Strengthening SA-Mozambique Relations as Minister Lucas Takes Office

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has extended his congratulations to Ambassador Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas following her appointment as Mozambique’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

Ambassador Lucas, who served as Mozambique’s Ambassador to South Africa since March 2023, played a significant role in enhancing the bilateral relations between the two neighboring nations.

A Strong Foundation for Future Collaboration

Minister Lamola expressed his enthusiasm about working closely with Minister Lucas to further strengthen the longstanding and fraternal ties between South Africa and Mozambique. The two countries have long shared strong diplomatic, economic, and cultural links, and Lamola’s statement reflects the commitment to building on this foundation.

“Minister Lamola stated he looks forward to working with Minister Lucas to strengthen the existing strong fraternal relations between the two countries,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) noted in a statement.

Key Diplomatic Engagements

Lamola’s recent diplomatic engagements underscore the importance of South Africa’s relationship with Mozambique. Last week, he accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to Maputo, where they attended the inauguration of President Daniel Chapo, following the Mozambican elections in October 2024.

In December 2024, Lamola led a delegation of South African ministers on a diplomatic mission to Mozambique to address the ongoing post-election challenges facing the country. The unrest and disruptions in Mozambique continue to impact its stability, and the bilateral discussions focused on supporting the country through this turbulent period.

Future Directions for Bilateral Relations

Minister Lamola’s statement highlighted South Africa’s commitment to supporting Mozambique’s development and regional stability. As Minister Lucas embarks on her new role, there is expected to be a continued focus on cooperation in areas such as security, economic development, and regional integration.

This leadership transition in Mozambique presents an opportunity for the two nations to further align their priorities and strengthen their collaboration in addressing regional challenges, including those related to economic growth, peace, and stability.

With both nations committed to deepening ties, the future of South Africa-Mozambique relations looks promising as they work together to confront shared challenges and foster mutual prosperity.