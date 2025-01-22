South African Delegation Tackles Global Challenges at World Economic Forum 2025

South Africa’s delegation, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is making a strong presence at the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Taking place from January 20 to 24, 2025, under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” the forum brings together global leaders to address pressing global and regional challenges.

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, is among the high-profile South African officials participating in this year’s event. On Tuesday, Nzimande joined key panel discussions aimed at scaling solutions for Africa’s economic future and optimizing the electric vehicles (EV) supply chain. Today, he will contribute to a session titled “Space: Leaving No Country Behind,” reflecting South Africa’s commitment to advancing technological equity and innovation in global development.

The Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) emphasized the importance of the meeting, noting that it seeks to address critical issues such as responding to geopolitical shocks, fostering growth to improve living standards, and advancing a just and inclusive energy transition.

Laying the Groundwork for G20 Leadership

As South Africa prepares to take on the G20 Presidency in 2025—the first African nation to do so—the delegation aims to use the WEF platform to strengthen ties and advocate for inclusive global strategies.

“During its G20 Presidency, South Africa will strive to create equitable opportunities for all by addressing systemic disparities and promoting unity and mutual support to collaboratively tackle global challenges,” the DSTI stated.

President Ramaphosa has already delivered a special address, showcasing South Africa’s economic priorities and reaffirming the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) commitment to stability, growth, and global collaboration.

High-Level Representation and Bilateral Engagement

President Ramaphosa’s itinerary at Davos includes numerous bilateral meetings with Heads of State, government leaders, and representatives of international organizations. He is also participating in sector-specific activities throughout the week.

Accompanying the President is a robust team of senior ministers, including:

Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance

Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy

Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

Dr. Dion George, Minister of Fisheries, Forestry, and Environment

Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Health

John Steenhuisen, Minister of Agriculture

This high-level representation underscores South Africa’s commitment to active participation in shaping global policies.

Strengthening Africa’s Voice on the Global Stage

South Africa’s agenda at the WEF aligns with its broader vision for the G20 Presidency—amplifying Africa’s voice in global governance, advocating for technological inclusivity, and fostering sustainable development.

The delegation’s participation in the forum is also seen as an opportunity to attract investment and strengthen public-private partnerships, particularly in critical sectors like energy, technology, and agriculture.

As the week progresses, South Africa’s leaders aim to drive dialogue that addresses shared challenges while demonstrating the nation’s readiness to lead on the global stage. The collaborative efforts showcased in Davos are a testament to South Africa’s vision of forging partnerships for a more inclusive and sustainable future.