Israel's Control over Rafah Crossing Amid Ceasefire: A Complex Accord
Israel will maintain control of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza during the initial ceasefire phase with Hamas. The Palestinian Authority will not manage the crossing, and vetted Palestinians will stamp passports. The ceasefire aims to stabilize Gaza and facilitate hostage exchanges.
In a significant development during the initial phase of a ceasefire with Hamas, Israel announced it will retain control over the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. This statement comes amidst earlier reports suggesting the possibility of the Palestinian Authority taking charge of the crossing.
According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, only local Palestinians who have been vetted by Israeli security will stamp passports at Rafah. Underlining international agreements, the statement emphasized this stamp is crucial for Gazans seeking to enter or be received in other countries.
The ceasefire, now in its fourth day, aims to provide temporary respite to war-torn Gaza, with negotiations focused on releasing hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinians detained by Israel. The European Union will oversee the crossing, while Israel will approve all movement of goods and people.
