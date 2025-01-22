Dual Pardons Rock U.S. Legal Foundations
Outgoing President Biden and incoming President Trump granted clemency in controversial decisions. Biden pardoned family members and associates, signaling distrust in future prosecution. Trump pardoned Capitol rioters, questioning the Justice Department's fairness. Both acts highlight concerns over potential political manipulation within the criminal justice system.
In a dramatic farewell move, outgoing President Joe Biden issued pardons to family members, while newly sworn-in President Donald Trump granted clemency to those connected to the Capitol riot, igniting nationwide debates over justice and politics.
The stark contrast in their pardons underscores differing views on the criminal justice system. Biden's clemency echoed his mistrust in Trump's administration, while Trump's sweeping pardons queried the impartiality of justice under Biden's oversight.
Critics argue that both presidents used their pardon power politically, challenging the constitutional intentions and signaling a fraught future for U.S. justice. These moves could further erode public confidence in one of the nation's key institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
