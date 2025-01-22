Tamil Nadu Triumph: Tungsten Project Halted Amid Local Opposition

Amid intense opposition from locals, the over 4,000-acre tungsten mining project in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has been paused with promising developments expected soon, according to BJP state chief K Annamalai.

After taking a delegation of village heads to meet Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi, Annamalai highlighted the local resistance against the project post its November bidding win by a private company.

The situation was promptly communicated to the minister, resulting in the project's suspension. The delegation also aimed to express gratitude for the halt and reiterated the project's redundancy, Annamalai noted.

