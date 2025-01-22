A Ray of Hope: Dialogue Renewed as Hunger Strike Ends - Will Farmers' Demands Be Met?
The Supreme Court observed positive developments in the ongoing farmers' protests as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was on a hunger strike, accepted medical aid. Central government representatives engaged with farmers for discussions, focusing on legal guarantees for minimum support prices and scheduled a meeting on February 14, 2025, in Chandigarh.
The Supreme Court intervened in the farmers' protest by keeping a contempt plea against Punjab officials in abeyance after farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, previously on a hunger strike, underwent medical treatment. The court noted that Central government delegates have met with protesting farmers in a bid to address their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support prices for crops.
This development comes as Dallewal's health improved after accepting medical assistance at a makeshift hospital near the protest site, and he agreed to participate in forthcoming discussions in Chandigarh on February 14, 2025. The consensus to resume dialogue is seen as a positive step toward resolving the prolonged protest that has seen hundreds of farmers camped at border points since last year.
Senior officials emphasized that all parties, including farmer leaders, appear willing to work towards a resolution that aligns with national interests and benefits the farming community. The Supreme Court decided to defer contempt proceedings, while also planning another hearing by the end of February.
