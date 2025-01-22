Wildfires and Winter Storms: U.S. Domestic News Highlights

The United States is facing significant events as wildfires in Los Angeles have led to renewed interest in adobe and natural building materials. Marialyce Pedersen's home was destroyed, sparking interest in sustainable reconstruction.

Meanwhile, a rare snowstorm swept across the Gulf Coast, marking a historic weather event with snowfall in regions unaccustomed to such conditions. Snowfall records were shattered, affecting millions across multiple states.

In the political arena, former President Trump navigates complex dynamics, including disputes over police conduct in Houston, controversies surrounding pardons, and initiatives impacting diversity programs in the private sector.

