Iran Seeks Rational U.S. Diplomacy at Davos

Iran's VP for Strategic Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, expressed hope at the World Economic Forum that U.S. President Donald Trump will choose rationality in dealing with Iran and emphasized that Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons, asserting it is not a global security threat.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's Vice-President for Strategic Affairs, called for rational diplomacy from U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Addressing attendees, Zarif underscored that Iran has no aspirations of developing nuclear weapons.

Zarif's remarks came amidst ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington. He explicitly stated that Iran does not pose a security threat to the world, contradicting some international narratives.

The forum served as a platform for Iran to advocate for normalized relations with the U.S. while highlighting its position on nuclear armament as purely peaceful.

