Justice Department Escalates Immigration Enforcement

The Justice Department, under guidance from acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove, has instructed federal prosecutors to investigate state or local officials obstructing the Trump administration's immigration laws. The memo emphasizes charging severe crimes and targeting illegal aliens for prosecution while holding obstructive officials accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department is intensifying its efforts to enforce immigration laws, directing federal prosecutors to probe state or local officials who hinder these efforts, a memo disclosed on Wednesday reveals.

Authored by Emil Bove, the acting deputy attorney general, the document emphasizes charging defendants with the most severe crimes possible, aligning with a traditional Republican stance that limits prosecutorial discretion for lesser offences.

The memo focuses heavily on immigration, urging prosecutors to take 'all steps necessary' to secure the American border and prosecute illegal aliens. It also warns of scrutiny for officials obstructing federal enforcement actions.

