Influencer's Alleged Crimes: From Social Media Fame to Legal Infamy

In a shocking development, a case has been registered against Surendra Patil, a popular Instagram influencer, and his driver for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman by promising her a false job opportunity.

Patil, who hails from Thakurli near Dombivli, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman from Nashik under the guide of offering her a job at Mumbai's international airport. The victim claims Patil's threats included a gun, and threats against her family.

The allegations include coercion, criminal conspiracy, and misuse of a firearm. Patil denies these allegations and alleges that the complaint aims to extort him. Police are reviewing accusations of Patil's past, including the misuse of a licensed firearm and inappropriate behavior at a police station.

