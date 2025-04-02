Left Menu

Influencer's Alleged Crimes: From Social Media Fame to Legal Infamy

Surendra Patil, an Instagram influencer, faces serious charges in Thane for allegedly raping a young woman under false job promises. The police have filed a case against him and his driver. Patil, known for his Instagram reels, is also being investigated for potential misuse of a firearm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:00 IST
Influencer's Alleged Crimes: From Social Media Fame to Legal Infamy
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, a case has been registered against Surendra Patil, a popular Instagram influencer, and his driver for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman by promising her a false job opportunity.

Patil, who hails from Thakurli near Dombivli, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman from Nashik under the guide of offering her a job at Mumbai's international airport. The victim claims Patil's threats included a gun, and threats against her family.

The allegations include coercion, criminal conspiracy, and misuse of a firearm. Patil denies these allegations and alleges that the complaint aims to extort him. Police are reviewing accusations of Patil's past, including the misuse of a licensed firearm and inappropriate behavior at a police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025