Land Dispute in Palghar: Six Injured in Shootout
A land dispute led to a violent shootout in Palghar district, Maharashtra, leaving at least six people injured. The incident took place in Bapane village, Vasai taluka. The parties involved have been identified, and the injured have been hospitalized. Police have initiated an investigation, with no arrests made yet.
- Country:
- India
A violent land dispute erupted in Palghar district, Maharashtra, injuring at least six people on Wednesday. The altercation occurred in Bapane village, Vasai taluka, as a group resorted to gunfire amid a heated conflict.
According to police, the individuals involved in the shooting have been identified. "The clash stemmed from a long-standing land disagreement," an official from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police department stated. Those hurt in the incident have been hospitalized, with some transferred to medical facilities in Mira-Bhayandar for additional treatment.
The police are actively probing the incident, though no arrests have been made. The authorities are in the process of registering a formal case regarding the shootout.
(With inputs from agencies.)