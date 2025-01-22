Land Dispute in Palghar: Six Injured in Shootout

A violent land dispute erupted in Palghar district, Maharashtra, injuring at least six people on Wednesday. The altercation occurred in Bapane village, Vasai taluka, as a group resorted to gunfire amid a heated conflict.

According to police, the individuals involved in the shooting have been identified. "The clash stemmed from a long-standing land disagreement," an official from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police department stated. Those hurt in the incident have been hospitalized, with some transferred to medical facilities in Mira-Bhayandar for additional treatment.

The police are actively probing the incident, though no arrests have been made. The authorities are in the process of registering a formal case regarding the shootout.

