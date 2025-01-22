Left Menu

Houthi Release of Galaxy Leader Crew Highlights Solidarity with Gaza

The Yemen-based Houthi forces released the Galaxy Leader's crew, who were detained for more than a year, to Oman amidst a ceasefire in Gaza. The crew members from several countries were taken in November 2023, and the release signals Houthi support for Gaza against Israel's offensive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Yemen's Houthi rebels have released the crew of the Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader over a year after seizing the vessel. This release comes amidst a recently established ceasefire in the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas, as reported by Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV.

The crew of 25, including nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico, and Romania, were handed over to Oman. The Houthi Supreme Political Council stated that this release was a gesture of solidarity with Gaza and support for the ceasefire agreement.

Initially captured by Houthi forces on November 19, 2023, the vessel had been chartered by Japan's Nippon Yusen. Houthis have conducted numerous attacks on Red Sea shipping in response to the Israel-Gaza conflict, disrupting global shipping routes and causing maritime tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

