Fatal Drug Smuggle Ends in Tragedy on Expressway
A man was killed and his accomplice injured in a car crash on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Authorities discovered 17 kg of poppy-derived drugs in the wreck. Police suspect drug smuggling and have filed an FIR. The injured is hospitalized, and investigations are ongoing.
A tragic incident unfolded on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway as a car carrying suspected drug smugglers crashed, resulting in the death of one man and serious injuries to another.
The police reported the recovery of a substantial 17 kg of 'chura post', a poppy derivative drug, from the vehicle involved in the accident near Kheri Kalan in the Nuh district.
An FIR has been filed against the occupants at Pinangwa police station under the NDPS Act as authorities continue their investigation into the suspected illegal activity.
