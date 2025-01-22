Left Menu

Prince Harry Wins Landmark Case Against Murdoch's Newspaper Group

Prince Harry secured a significant legal victory against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers, resulting in a settlement with an admission of unlawful activities by The Sun tabloid. The case involved allegations of illegally obtained private information from 1996 to 2011, impacting Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana.

In a groundbreaking legal resolution, Prince Harry achieved a momentous victory over Rupert Murdoch's UK newspaper group, News Group Newspapers (NGN). This victory came after NGN admitted to engaging in unlawful practices at The Sun and paid a substantial settlement, cementing Harry's claims.

The lawsuit centered on accusations that NGN illegally obtained private information about Prince Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, from 1996 to 2011. This marks the first time NGN has conceded to such illegal activities at The Sun, a flagship title in Murdoch's media empire.

The settlement, reportedly exceeding 10 million pounds, underscores Prince Harry's commitment to holding NGN accountable, despite the company's previous denials. With this breakthrough, Harry hopes for further accountability and scrutiny of the publisher's executives and editors.

