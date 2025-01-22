Cops Dismantle High-Stakes Online Betting Ring at Luxury Complex
Police uncovered a fraudulent online betting operation at Gemini Paradise apartments following a tip-off from Mau Police. 29 people, including minors, were arrested for running illegal gaming portals. Seized evidence includes laptops, smartphones, and SIM cards. The Financial Intelligence Unit flagged suspicious transactions totalling Rs 34 lakh.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic bust, police dismantled an elaborate online betting racket operating out of the Gemini Paradise apartments, an upscale complex, officials reported Wednesday.
The raid followed a tip-off from Mau Police and led to the arrest of 29 people, including minors, on Sunday. The suspects were allegedly running fraudulent gaming portals from four rented units over the past six months.
The operation saw the seizure of 10 laptops, 100 smartphones, and 150 SIM cards. The Financial Intelligence Unit revealed suspicious transactions of Rs 34 lakh linked to an account managed by Arvind, believed to be the ring leader from Bhilai. Residents were shocked by the clandestine activities unfolding in their midst.
