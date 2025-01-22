Google Triumphs in Legal Battle Against Russian Judgments
Google secured an injunction from London's High Court to block Russian judgments related to account closures. The court ruled that disputes should be settled in English courts. Fines were astronomically high, with penalties against Google in Russia amounting to an undecillion roubles, exceeding global GDP.
In a significant legal victory, Google has successfully secured a permanent injunction from London's High Court to prevent the enforcement of Russian court judgments against the company.
The ruling, delivered by Judge Andrew Henshaw, is based on Google's terms and conditions that mandate disputes be handled by English courts. Google faced exorbitant fines, alleged to be 20 trillion times the world's GDP, following lawsuits by Russian media channels.
In response to the legal actions, Judge Henshaw noted attempts to enforce these judgments across multiple countries. Google's lawyers highlighted the astronomical penalties, underscoring the importance of settling disputes in appropriate legal venues.
