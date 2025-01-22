Left Menu

Google Triumphs in Legal Battle Against Russian Judgments

Google secured an injunction from London's High Court to block Russian judgments related to account closures. The court ruled that disputes should be settled in English courts. Fines were astronomically high, with penalties against Google in Russia amounting to an undecillion roubles, exceeding global GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:45 IST
Google Triumphs in Legal Battle Against Russian Judgments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant legal victory, Google has successfully secured a permanent injunction from London's High Court to prevent the enforcement of Russian court judgments against the company.

The ruling, delivered by Judge Andrew Henshaw, is based on Google's terms and conditions that mandate disputes be handled by English courts. Google faced exorbitant fines, alleged to be 20 trillion times the world's GDP, following lawsuits by Russian media channels.

In response to the legal actions, Judge Henshaw noted attempts to enforce these judgments across multiple countries. Google's lawyers highlighted the astronomical penalties, underscoring the importance of settling disputes in appropriate legal venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025