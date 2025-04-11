Left Menu

Istanbul Mayor's Legal Battle Sparks Nationwide Unrest

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faces court amid accusations of insulting and threatening a prosecutor, as his trial ignites nationwide protests. Detained in Silivri's courthouse-prison complex, Imamoglu denies the politically charged allegations which stemmed from his critique of judicial figures. The case highlights tensions surrounding Turkey's judiciary and government.

Ekrem Imamoglu

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a significant opposition figure against President Tayyip Erdogan, stood before a court on Friday concerning charges of insulting a prosecutor. This marks Imamoglu's first court appearance since his arrest last month amid allegations that have sparked nationwide protests and accusations of judicial bias.

The courtroom proceedings are set in Silivri, Istanbul, where Imamoglu is detained. The accusations involve claims of intimidation against the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor. Imamoglu, backed by the Republican People's Party, contends these charges are politically driven, aimed at undermining his influence ahead of potential elections.

Since his arrest, Turkey has witnessed nearly 220 protests, many resulting in police interventions. Critics of Erdogan's administration argue that the arrests are part of a broader strategy to weaken political opposition, raising concerns over Turkey's judiciary's independence and escalating political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

