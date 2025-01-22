Left Menu

Official Under Scrutiny for Hostel Stay

A Social Welfare Department official, Ashfaq Khan, faced a show cause notice for residing in a women's hostel in Dungarpur district. A complaint led to police intervention and the issuance of a notice, ordering Khan to vacate the hostel immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:54 IST
Official Under Scrutiny for Hostel Stay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An official from the Social Welfare Department is facing a show cause notice after allegedly staying at a women's hostel in Dungarpur district, government sources revealed Wednesday. The official, identified as Assistant Director Ashfaq Khan, reportedly resided in the Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel in Vasundhara Vihar Colony.

The incident came to light when a tip-off prompted authorities to investigate the matter on Tuesday night. Following the complaint, District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh confirmed that police were dispatched to the scene.

Khan, who had only recently arrived in Dungarpur on a transfer, had been occupying the hostel for three days before being ordered to leave immediately after authorities intervened and issued the show cause notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025