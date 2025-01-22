Official Under Scrutiny for Hostel Stay

An official from the Social Welfare Department is facing a show cause notice after allegedly staying at a women's hostel in Dungarpur district, government sources revealed Wednesday. The official, identified as Assistant Director Ashfaq Khan, reportedly resided in the Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel in Vasundhara Vihar Colony.

The incident came to light when a tip-off prompted authorities to investigate the matter on Tuesday night. Following the complaint, District Collector Ankit Kumar Singh confirmed that police were dispatched to the scene.

Khan, who had only recently arrived in Dungarpur on a transfer, had been occupying the hostel for three days before being ordered to leave immediately after authorities intervened and issued the show cause notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)