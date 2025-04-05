Max Estates Faces GST Show Cause Notice Over Rs 2.25 Crore Input Tax Credit Claims
The GST department has issued a show cause notice to Max Estates Ltd for inadmissible input tax credit claims, amounting to Rs 2.25 crore, related to legal expenses. Max Estates, a prominent real estate developer in Delhi-NCR, maintains confidence in its legal stance to contest the notice.
The real estate sector is witnessing a significant development as Max Estates Ltd finds itself in the crosshairs of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department. A show cause notice has been issued to recover Rs 2.25 crore related to allegedly inadmissible input tax credit (ITC) claimed by the company.
According to a regulatory filing, the notice, dispatched by the Office of the Principal Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Audit Commissionerate in Noida, questions the eligibility of ITC availed over legal expenses incurred in business acquisitions and investments under National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) disputes.
Max Estates, a leading player in the Delhi-NCR real estate market known for developing housing and commercial projects, asserts it holds a robust legal position and is ready to challenge the claims vigorously in any future proceedings.
