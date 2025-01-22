Left Menu

Top Libyan Officer Faces Arrest for Crimes Against Humanity

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Osama Elmasry Njeem, a senior Libyan police officer, on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes. He is accused of overseeing murder, torture, rape, and sexual violence in Tripoli from February 2015 onwards.

Updated: 22-01-2025 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Wednesday its decision to issue an arrest warrant for Osama Elmasry Njeem, a prominent Libyan police officer accused of serious human rights violations.

Njeem is charged with committing a range of offenses, including murder, torture, rape, and sexual violence, in Libya since February 2015. These allegations point to his alleged role in managing prison facilities in Tripoli, where the crimes are believed to have occurred.

The ICC issued the warrant on January 18, but it remains unclear how Njeem has responded to these serious accusations. The international community is now focusing on how Libya and its judicial system will address this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

