Israel's Uncertain Path: Gaza's Reconstruction and Peace Prospects

Israel's economy minister discusses the challenges of Gaza's reconstruction following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. While rebuilding is considered, it hinges on Hamas pursuing lasting peace with Israel. The return of Trump to the White House is seen as beneficial for Israeli diplomacy and regional alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:26 IST
Israel's Economy Minister expressed hesitation on Wednesday regarding contributions to Gaza's reconstruction, emphasizing the importance of Hamas agreeing to lasting peace. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he highlighted concerns over the militant group's potential resurgence.

The recent ceasefire, following a destructive 15-month conflict, has shifted focus towards achieving enduring peace. Minister Nir Barkat compared Gaza's future to Dubai, urging for economic collaboration that does not threaten Israel's security.

Since the ceasefire, the dynamics in the Middle East have changed, with Israel highlighting the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to influence on regional diplomacy, including the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

