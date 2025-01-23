Israel's Uncertain Path: Gaza's Reconstruction and Peace Prospects

Israel's Economy Minister expressed hesitation on Wednesday regarding contributions to Gaza's reconstruction, emphasizing the importance of Hamas agreeing to lasting peace. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he highlighted concerns over the militant group's potential resurgence.

The recent ceasefire, following a destructive 15-month conflict, has shifted focus towards achieving enduring peace. Minister Nir Barkat compared Gaza's future to Dubai, urging for economic collaboration that does not threaten Israel's security.

Since the ceasefire, the dynamics in the Middle East have changed, with Israel highlighting the potential impact of Donald Trump's return to influence on regional diplomacy, including the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

