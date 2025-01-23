South Sudan Blocks Social Media Amid Crisis

The South Sudanese government has directed telecom companies to block social media access for at least 30 days, beginning midnight Thursday. This measure, announced by the National Communication Authority (NCA), is a response to graphic content spreading on social media amid ongoing violence against South Sudanese nationals in Sudan, potentially extending the ban to 90 days if required.

Authorities justified the decision by expressing concerns over public safety and mental health, with the NCA emphasizing the content's violations of local laws. This move follows public outrage over videos allegedly depicting militia groups killing South Sudanese in Sudan's Gezira state.

In response to escalating violence, a dusk-to-dawn curfew was also enforced in South Sudan on January 17, following retaliatory attacks. International voices, including African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, have condemned the brutal killings, urging for restraint in the face of Sudan's civil conflict, which has led to a severe humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)