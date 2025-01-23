Left Menu

South Sudan Blocks Social Media Amid Crisis

South Sudanese authorities have ordered a 30-day block on social media, citing threats from graphic violence content related to the conflict in Sudan. The directive, aimed at public safety, comes amid distress over violent incidents against South Sudanese in Sudan, prompting national curfews and international condemnation.

The South Sudanese government has directed telecom companies to block social media access for at least 30 days, beginning midnight Thursday. This measure, announced by the National Communication Authority (NCA), is a response to graphic content spreading on social media amid ongoing violence against South Sudanese nationals in Sudan, potentially extending the ban to 90 days if required.

Authorities justified the decision by expressing concerns over public safety and mental health, with the NCA emphasizing the content's violations of local laws. This move follows public outrage over videos allegedly depicting militia groups killing South Sudanese in Sudan's Gezira state.

In response to escalating violence, a dusk-to-dawn curfew was also enforced in South Sudan on January 17, following retaliatory attacks. International voices, including African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, have condemned the brutal killings, urging for restraint in the face of Sudan's civil conflict, which has led to a severe humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

