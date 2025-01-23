U.S. Designates Yemen's Houthis as Terrorist Organization
The U.S., under President Trump's directive, has labeled Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization. This designation introduces stricter penalties in reaction to the group's attacks on commercial shipping and U.S. warships in the Red Sea, with aims to curb their resources and operations.
President Donald Trump has officially designated Yemen's Houthi movement, formally known as Ansar Allah, as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' The announcement was made by the White House on Wednesday.
This significant move imposes more stringent penalties on the Iran-aligned group than the previous Biden administration's measures. The designation comes in response to the Houthis' attacks on commercial shipping vehicles and U.S. warships operating in the crucial Red Sea area.
The White House emphasized that the Houthis' activities pose a threat to the security of American civilians, regional allies, and the stability of maritime trade. U.S. policy will focus on collaborating with regional partners to dismantle Ansar Allah's operations and reduce its resources, aiming to prevent further attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
