Left Menu

U.S. Designates Yemen's Houthis as Terrorist Organization

The U.S., under President Trump's directive, has labeled Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization. This designation introduces stricter penalties in reaction to the group's attacks on commercial shipping and U.S. warships in the Red Sea, with aims to curb their resources and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 04:53 IST
U.S. Designates Yemen's Houthis as Terrorist Organization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has officially designated Yemen's Houthi movement, formally known as Ansar Allah, as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' The announcement was made by the White House on Wednesday.

This significant move imposes more stringent penalties on the Iran-aligned group than the previous Biden administration's measures. The designation comes in response to the Houthis' attacks on commercial shipping vehicles and U.S. warships operating in the crucial Red Sea area.

The White House emphasized that the Houthis' activities pose a threat to the security of American civilians, regional allies, and the stability of maritime trade. U.S. policy will focus on collaborating with regional partners to dismantle Ansar Allah's operations and reduce its resources, aiming to prevent further attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025