Controversial Clemency: Trump's Pardon of Terrence Sutton in Washington D.C. Case

The White House announced President Trump's pardon for Terrence Sutton, involved in the fatal pursuit and death of Karon Hylton-Brown. Sutton, previously sentenced to over five years for second-degree murder, participated in a cover-up following the incident, which sparked widespread protests in Washington, D.C.

Updated: 23-01-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 05:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, President Trump has granted clemency to Terrence Sutton, a former officer involved in a high-profile Washington D.C. case. The White House revealed the decision shortly after pardoning Andrew Zabavsky, also formerly with the city's Metropolitan Police Department.

Sutton was sentenced to five years and six months in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder and an accompanying cover-up of the incident, which drew protesters into the streets of the nation's capital. The 2020 case centered around the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown during a police chase.

The evening of October 23, 2020, saw Sutton give chase in an unmarked car, while Hylton-Brown was riding an electric moped without a helmet. The pursuit, lasting nearly three minutes, ended tragically when Hylton-Brown was struck by an oncoming vehicle after Sutton deactivated his emergency lights and sirens.

