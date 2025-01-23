India-Pakistan Trade: Stalled Conversations and Unresolved Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has confirmed that India has not engaged in any talks with Pakistan regarding the resumption of trade relations since last year.

Responding to inquiries at a press conference, Jaishankar highlighted that India never ceased trade activities; the halt was a decision made by Pakistan in 2019.

The suspension stemmed from Pakistan's response to India's unilateral revocation of Article 370, which affected the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a severance of bilateral trade and diplomatic ties.

