Trump Administration Expands Deportation Powers
The Trump administration is expanding deportation efforts by granting federal agents powers similar to immigration officers. According to an internal memo, these expanded powers extend to Justice Department agencies like the DEA, ATF, and U.S. Marshals Service, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The Trump administration is intensifying its deportation strategy by equipping federal agents with powers akin to those of immigration officers, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. An internal memo reveals this significant policy shift.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman has reportedly drafted initiatives to broaden the scope of immigration enforcement. This expansion will cover Justice Department agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
The move underscores a concerted effort to strengthen immigration controls, utilizing a wide network of federal departments to execute deportations more efficiently, as documented in the memo referenced in the Wall Street Journal report.
