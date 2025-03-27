Left Menu

Justice Department Steps in as Trump Appeals Hush Money Conviction

The U.S. Justice Department supports Donald Trump's efforts to transfer his hush money case to federal court. Trump was convicted for covering up payment to a porn star but seeks to have the case dismissed on the basis of presidential immunity. The department aims to protect officials from state legal risks.

The U.S. Justice Department is backing former President Donald Trump's attempt to move his hush money criminal case to federal court. Trump's conviction in New York for covering up a payment to an adult film actress is under appeal. The Justice Department's intervention is its second move in a week to provide assistance to Trump in a personal legal issue.

Last year, Trump's state conviction resulted in an unconditional discharge. Despite the ruling, Trump continues to seek federal court intervention, citing presidential immunity. The Justice Department argues that federal officials should be shielded from personal legal risks arising from state law because of their responsibilities.

While the Justice Department is not directly involved, its interest is in safeguarding federal officials. Previously, the department sought to replace Trump with the U.S. government as the defendant in civil lawsuits regarding the January 6 Capitol attack, arguing his actions were within the employment scope.

