Historic Inaugural Move: Assam Assembly's Budget Session

The Assam Assembly is gearing up for a unique budget session from February 17 to March 25, marking a first as the session's opening day is to be held in Kokrajhar.

On this historic day, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is scheduled to deliver the opening address, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

The main session will resume at the Assam Assembly complex from February 19. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is expected to present the 2025-26 state budget on March 10, with various legislative proposals set to be introduced throughout the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)