Left Menu

Historic Inaugural Move: Assam Assembly's Budget Session

The Assam Assembly's upcoming budget session is set to start on February 17 and will conclude on March 25. Notably, the inaugural day will take place in Kokrajhar for the first time. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will provide the opening speech, while Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is scheduled to present the 2025-26 budget on March 10, alongside various bills and reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:30 IST
Historic Inaugural Move: Assam Assembly's Budget Session
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Assembly is gearing up for a unique budget session from February 17 to March 25, marking a first as the session's opening day is to be held in Kokrajhar.

On this historic day, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is scheduled to deliver the opening address, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

The main session will resume at the Assam Assembly complex from February 19. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog is expected to present the 2025-26 state budget on March 10, with various legislative proposals set to be introduced throughout the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025