Left Menu

Massive Money Laundering Uncovered in Torres Investment Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate and Mumbai Police are investigating a significant money laundering case involving Torres investment. Over 3,700 investors have been duped through Ponzi and MLM schemes, with losses exceeding Rs 57 crore. Key figures in the operation have been arrested, as authorities seek the criminal mastermind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:00 IST
Massive Money Laundering Uncovered in Torres Investment Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has launched extensive searches in connection to the Torres investment fraud case, allegedly duping numerous investors, according to officials.

Raids are underway at 10-12 locations across Mumbai and Jaipur, following a criminal complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on a police FIR.

The fraud, exceeding Rs 57 crore, involves over 3,700 investors. It involved Ponzi and MLM schemes by a jewellery firm. Arrests have been made, while investigations continue to uncover the scam's mastermind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025