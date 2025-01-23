Massive Money Laundering Uncovered in Torres Investment Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate has launched extensive searches in connection to the Torres investment fraud case, allegedly duping numerous investors, according to officials.

Raids are underway at 10-12 locations across Mumbai and Jaipur, following a criminal complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on a police FIR.

The fraud, exceeding Rs 57 crore, involves over 3,700 investors. It involved Ponzi and MLM schemes by a jewellery firm. Arrests have been made, while investigations continue to uncover the scam's mastermind.

(With inputs from agencies.)