Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Killing Chinese National in Afghanistan

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killing of a Chinese national in Afghanistan's Takhar province. Afghan police had already begun an investigation into the attack. This incident follows other attacks in Afghanistan, with the Taliban asserting efforts to restore security since their takeover in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the killing of a Chinese national in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province. The announcement came on its Telegram channel late Wednesday, following a preliminary investigation by local Afghan police, who initially could not identify the perpetrators.

According to the Islamic State, the Chinese citizen was killed when their vehicle was targeted, resulting in both the victim's death and damage to the vehicle. China, being the first nation to officially appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, has expressed interest in enhancing trade and investment relations with the country.

Since the Taliban's return to power in 2021, they have promised to ensure security in the war-stricken nation. However, frequent attacks have persisted, including a notable assault in 2022 targeting a Kabul hotel frequented by Chinese investors, with the Islamic State claiming responsibility for numerous such incidents.

