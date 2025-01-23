Left Menu

Gaza Reconstruction in Balance Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions

Amidst a fragile ceasefire, Israel's Economy Minister expresses uncertainty over contributing to Gaza's reconstruction, contingent on Hamas' commitment to peace. With Trump's renewed support, Israel seeks robust ties within the Middle East, while balancing internal economic strains against war expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid ongoing regional tension, Israel's Economy Minister announced the nation's indecision on funding Gaza's reconstruction, linking it to Hamas' willingness to pursue long-term peace. The remarks came as a fragile ceasefire takes hold after fifteen months of conflict that devastated Gaza.

Nir Barkat, speaking at the World Economic Forum, compared Gaza's potential future to Dubai's growth, outlining a preference for economic cooperation over militant tension. As Hamas resumes control in Gaza, Israel invites donor nations to participate in safe reconstruction efforts that don't threaten its security.

With Donald Trump back in the White House, Barkat highlighted a newfound diplomatic rhythm benefiting Israel. This is expected to advance Abraham Accords-driven alliances, despite internal debate over Israel's austere fiscal strategy amid climbing war-related expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

