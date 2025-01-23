Gaza Reconstruction in Balance Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions

Amid ongoing regional tension, Israel's Economy Minister announced the nation's indecision on funding Gaza's reconstruction, linking it to Hamas' willingness to pursue long-term peace. The remarks came as a fragile ceasefire takes hold after fifteen months of conflict that devastated Gaza.

Nir Barkat, speaking at the World Economic Forum, compared Gaza's potential future to Dubai's growth, outlining a preference for economic cooperation over militant tension. As Hamas resumes control in Gaza, Israel invites donor nations to participate in safe reconstruction efforts that don't threaten its security.

With Donald Trump back in the White House, Barkat highlighted a newfound diplomatic rhythm benefiting Israel. This is expected to advance Abraham Accords-driven alliances, despite internal debate over Israel's austere fiscal strategy amid climbing war-related expenses.

