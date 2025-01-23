Syria's New Police Force: Sharia and Stability

Syria's emerging authorities are leveraging Islamic precepts to guide their nascent police force, a strategy aimed at instilling morality while addressing the security void left by the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

The force, recruiting from former rebel-held Idlib, emphasizes Islamic sharia law in its training, raising concerns of further societal divides in Syria's multicultural landscape.

As the nation grapples with rebuilding, the focus on sharia risks alienating international allies and domestic factions seeking a secular governance structure. Observers remain wary of the broader implications for Syria's legal and social frameworks.

