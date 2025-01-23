Left Menu

Tragic Tale: Love Affair Turns Fatal in Uttar Pradesh

A 28-year-old man named Muzammil from Uttar Pradesh was brutally murdered over a love affair. Two suspects, Arhan and Guddu, were arrested after his body was found mutilated near a canal. Personal enmity related to Muzammil's alleged relationship with a woman in Arhan’s family is cited as the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:26 IST
Tragic Tale: Love Affair Turns Fatal in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling turn of events, a love story in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district took a deadly twist, leaving a 28-year-old man brutally murdered. The victim, identified as Muzammil, was discovered with gruesome injuries near a canal, sparking a murder investigation.

Authorities arrested Arhan and Guddu, both from Richhaula village, on charges related to Muzammil's death. Reports suggest the motive stemmed from Muzammil's alleged affair with a woman from Arhan's family, intensifying long-standing disputes.

The case adds another layer of complexity as police dive deeper into the tragic saga, hoping to bring justice. This shocking incident underlines the severe social repercussions of personal vendettas and illicit relationships in rural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025