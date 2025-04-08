Controversy Erupts Over Leopard's Death in Pilibhit

A controversy has erupted following the death of a female leopard in Pilibhit after a video surfaced on social media, capturing forest officials' controversial handling of the situation. This prompted the Divisional Forest and Wildlife Division to order a formal inquiry on Tuesday.

Divisional Director Bharat Kumar stated that a three-member panel was established to delve into the circumstances of the incident. Leading the investigation is Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Anjani Kumar Srivastava, with Range Forest Officer Vinit Prakash Srivastava and Deputy Range Officer Sher Singh as members.

The inquiry was initiated after a two-year-old leopard was hit by a pickup truck and injured. Although forest officials arrived for a rescue operation, the leopard attacked, prompting a worker to use an axe for defense, resulting in the animal's death. A report on the incident is awaited to guide further actions.

