Elephant in the Well: A Tricky Rescue Operation in Kerala
An elephant fell into a well in a Kerala district, prompting a complex rescue operation. Locals insist on relocating the animal to a forest rather than releasing it nearby. Ex-MLA P V Anvar controversially suggested killing it. The Forest Department is collaborating with various departments to devise a solution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:39 IST
An elephant that fell into a well in Kerala has sparked a challenging rescue operation. Locals are adamant about relocating the creature to a forest area, opposing its release in the vicinity.
As over 12 hours have passed since the incident, tensions rise with ex-Nilambur MLA P V Anvar controversially suggesting a lethal solution.
The District Forest Officer, Karthik P, and his team, including a veterinary doctor, are on-site assessing options, as they explore feasible measures such as tranquilization or path creation for the elephant's safe extraction.
