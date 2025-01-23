Elephant in the Well: A Tricky Rescue Operation in Kerala

An elephant that fell into a well in Kerala has sparked a challenging rescue operation. Locals are adamant about relocating the creature to a forest area, opposing its release in the vicinity.

As over 12 hours have passed since the incident, tensions rise with ex-Nilambur MLA P V Anvar controversially suggesting a lethal solution.

The District Forest Officer, Karthik P, and his team, including a veterinary doctor, are on-site assessing options, as they explore feasible measures such as tranquilization or path creation for the elephant's safe extraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)