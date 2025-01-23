Left Menu

Elephant in the Well: A Tricky Rescue Operation in Kerala

An elephant fell into a well in a Kerala district, prompting a complex rescue operation. Locals insist on relocating the animal to a forest rather than releasing it nearby. Ex-MLA P V Anvar controversially suggested killing it. The Forest Department is collaborating with various departments to devise a solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:39 IST
Elephant in the Well: A Tricky Rescue Operation in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant that fell into a well in Kerala has sparked a challenging rescue operation. Locals are adamant about relocating the creature to a forest area, opposing its release in the vicinity.

As over 12 hours have passed since the incident, tensions rise with ex-Nilambur MLA P V Anvar controversially suggesting a lethal solution.

The District Forest Officer, Karthik P, and his team, including a veterinary doctor, are on-site assessing options, as they explore feasible measures such as tranquilization or path creation for the elephant's safe extraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025