Progress and Challenges: New Report Highlights Mixed Results for Kiwi Kids' Wellbeing

Newly released data sheds light on the current state of children and young people's wellbeing in New Zealand, revealing a mixed picture of progress and ongoing challenges. The Annual Report on the Child and Youth Strategy, along with updates to the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and Child Poverty-Related Indicators, presents a detailed look at the country's efforts to improve the lives of young Kiwis. Despite positive outcomes in several key areas, the report emphasizes that further progress is needed to ensure every child in New Zealand thrives.

Positive Developments:

Several encouraging trends were highlighted in the report, reflecting a general improvement in the wellbeing of young New Zealanders. Regular school attendance has risen across all age groups, a sign of greater engagement and participation in education. More children are attending early childhood education programs, laying a solid foundation for learning and development. Additionally, rates of child and youth offending have decreased since 2019/20, suggesting that various interventions are having a positive effect on crime prevention.

In terms of health, a growing number of young people are making healthier choices, particularly when it comes to alcohol and cigarette consumption. Compared to 2019/20, fewer young Kiwis are engaging in these harmful behaviors, a trend that is expected to continue as public health campaigns and community initiatives take hold.

Challenges Remain:

However, the report also outlines several concerning areas where more work is needed. A significant 13 percent of children experienced material hardship in 2023/24, meaning that they lacked access to basic necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter. This figure indicates that while progress is being made in certain areas, poverty remains a significant barrier to wellbeing for many young people.

Another troubling trend is the decline in immunization rates, which have been steadily falling in recent years. This is particularly concerning as immunizations are a key measure of public health and can prevent serious illnesses in children. Public health officials and the government are expected to focus on strategies to reverse this decline in the coming years.

Additionally, the report reveals that children living in households that receive a main benefit are more likely to experience material hardship than those in working households. The number of children living in benefit-receiving households has increased by nearly 25,000 since 2019/20, highlighting the growing number of families facing financial hardship. Alongside this, the report notes a rise in food insecurity, with more families struggling to provide sufficient meals for their children.

Impact of the Cost of Living Crisis:

Many of the challenges highlighted in the report are linked to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, which has placed significant strain on Kiwi families. The rising costs of housing, food, and basic goods have left many households struggling to make ends meet. Despite government initiatives to ease the burden, such as the FamilyBoost program, which has provided support to over 52,000 households for early childhood education costs, many families continue to face financial difficulties.

Government Response and Ongoing Work:

Child Poverty Reduction Minister Louise Upston acknowledged the challenges still faced by many Kiwi families, particularly in light of the cost of living crisis. “We know there are Kiwi families and their kids still doing it tough. We are working hard to fix that through initiatives like FamilyBoost, which as of April 2 had supported close to 52,000 households with the cost of early childhood education,” Upston said.

Looking ahead, the government is committed to continuing its efforts to support families through its social investment approach. This approach prioritizes education and health, where the government believes the greatest impact can be made to improve children’s lives. The coalition government’s focus will remain on addressing material hardship, improving access to education, and ensuring that children are equipped with the tools they need to succeed in life.

Upston stressed the importance of the findings in shaping future policy. “Today’s findings confirm we’re focusing on the right priorities in education and health, where the most impact can be made, and children’s lives can be improved,” she said.

As New Zealand moves forward, the challenge remains to ensure that the benefits of progress reach all young people, particularly those facing the most adversity. With a focus on targeted support and continued investment in education and social services, the government aims to bridge the gap and ensure that every Kiwi child can grow up with the opportunities they deserve.