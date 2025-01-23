20-Year Sentence for Man in Grievous Crime Against Minor Sister
A Delhi court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old sister. The decision followed a DNA test confirming the man's responsibility. The verdict accounted for the emotional and physical trauma inflicted on the victim.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a man found guilty of the heinous crime of raping and impregnating his minor sister. The crime took place in 2020, causing significant physical and emotional trauma to the victim, who was just 15 years old at the time.
The convict was found guilty under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by Additional Sessions Judge Rohit Gulia. The court's decision was supported by DNA evidence and involved testimony, despite the victim initially retracting her statement to protect her brother.
The victim has been compensated with Rs 13.5 lakh, acknowledging the severe distress experienced. Special Public Prosecutor Chander Jeet Yadav advocated for the maximum penalty, emphasizing the gravity of the convict's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
