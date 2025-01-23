Tragic Mystery: Sisters' Lives Cut Short

In a startling turn of events, two teenage sisters from a village under Phugana police station in India were found dead under suspicious circumstances, officials reported. The parents of Kajal, 17, and Manisha, 16, allegedly cremated their bodies without informing the local police.

The incident only came to light after rapidly spreading on social media on Wednesday. In response, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal stated at a press briefing on Thursday that a police team was swiftly dispatched to the village, launching a formal investigation into the matter.

Rumors circulating in the village, backed by a statement from former village head Basant Malik, suggest the sisters might have consumed poison on January 17 as a result of a family dispute. Police continue to interrogate the family members to determine the exact circumstances surrounding their untimely deaths.

