Amit Shah Inaugurates Hindu Adhyatmik Aur Seva Mela in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, inaugurated the Hindu Adhyatmik Aur Seva Mela in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The grand event was graced by the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and several other dignitaries.

In his address, Shri Shah emphasized the significance of the event, which brought together over 200 Seva Sansthas on a unified platform to promote India’s rich heritage, spiritual values, and cultural traditions. Highlighting the resilience of Indian family values through centuries of invasions and colonial rule, Shri Shah lauded Mela's role in preserving these ideals and fostering spiritual development.

Tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar

Shri Shah drew attention to a dedicated stall celebrating the life and achievements of Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen who restored more than 280 religious sites destroyed during historical invasions. Describing her as a beacon of light in a challenging era, he noted that her contributions continue to inspire women and youth. The 300th anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar’s birth is being commemorated across the nation, and the exhibit at the Mela serves as a valuable educational opportunity.

Showcasing Tribal and Spiritual Traditions

The Mela also featured exhibits offering urban visitors an insight into tribal lifestyles, alongside spiritual activities like continuous Yagyas in seven Havan Kunds, a Gayatri Maha Yagya, and demonstrations of traditional Indian sports. These activities aim to connect urban audiences with India’s ancient traditions while promoting physical and mental well-being.

Kumbh Mahakumbh: A Global Spiritual Marvel

Shri Amit Shah spoke about the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, an event occurring after 144 years, calling it a symbol of India's unparalleled cultural harmony. He highlighted how millions gather for the Kumbh regardless of caste, religion, or community, and return home spiritually rejuvenated after taking a dip in the holy Ganga. The event’s seamless organization by religious groups, despite its scale, reflects India's enduring spiritual ethos. Shri Shah urged Gujaratis to visit the Mahakumbh, describing it as a rare and transformative opportunity.

India’s Achievements Under PM Narendra Modi

Reflecting on the nation's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shri Shah cited landmark achievements over the past decade, including:

The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, ending centuries of anticipation.

Development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and enhancements to the Somnath Temple.

The abolition of Triple Talaq, a reform enhancing women’s rights.

He credited these achievements to the Modi government’s commitment to preserving and promoting India's cultural heritage while addressing long-pending issues with courage and determination.

Global Recognition of Indian Culture

Shri Shah proudly noted that over 170 countries now practice and promote yoga, thanks to India’s global outreach under PM Modi. He also celebrated the recovery of more than 350 stolen idols of Indian deities, reflecting efforts to reclaim and restore India's cultural artifacts.

Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, Shri Shah paid homage to the legendary freedom fighter, describing him as a guiding star of India's independence movement. Netaji’s dedication to forming the Azad Hind Fauj and rallying for India’s freedom continues to inspire generations.

A Platform for Preserving Culture and Promoting Unity

The Hindu Adhyatmik Aur Seva Mela serves as a beacon for uniting diverse communities, fostering spirituality, and promoting India’s cultural richness. Shri Amit Shah’s inspiring speech and the activities at the event reflect a deep commitment to preserving India’s traditions while charting a path for a united and prosperous future.